Louis Partridge is the Face of PRADA Holiday 2021 Collection

Discover PRADA Holiday 2021 Collection presented with a fashion film A Midwinter’s Night Dream featuring Louis Partridge, Julia Garner, Shira Haas, and Taylor Russell captured by fashion photographer Glen Luchford. In charge of creative direction was Ferdinando Verderi. The film is based on an original story and script by screenwriter and director Mary Harron. The campaign celebrates union between fashion and film.

“Cinema is a fantasy: acting a craft, like fashion, that brings dreams to life. For the #PradaHoliday21 campaign, ‘A Midwinter’s Night Dream’, a cinematic dreamscape is created using groundbreaking technology, transporting both stars and audience. Captured in a winter scene as they quest across a frozen terrain – revealed as Los Angeles, fantastically engulfed in snow – Julia Garner, Shira Haas, Louis Partridge and Taylor Russell move towards a joyous gathering wearing a collection designed for celebration.” – from Prada