Louis Vuitton Brings Heaven on Earth with Fall Winter 2020 Collection

Designer Virgil Abloh presented Louis Vuitton‘s Fall Winter 2020 Heaven on Earth campaign captured by fashion photographer Tim Walker. Stars of the campaign are British actor Michael Ward and models Ottawa Kwami and Senne Pluym among others.

“Applying his ongoing premise of Boyhood – seeing the world through the unspoiled eyes of a child – the Men’s Artistic Director uses clouds as a symbol of freedom, unity, and peace. Evading constraint, territory, and possession, they are dreamlike bodies floating across a sky observed universally across borders and beliefs.” – from Louis Vuitton