in Advertising Campaigns, Louis Vuitton, Lucas El Bali, Menswear, Spring Summer 2023 Campaign

Discover LOUIS VUITTON Summer 2023 Taigarama Collection

Photographer Tom Johnson captured Louis Vuitton’s SS23 Taigarama campaign

LOUIS VUITTON Taigarama
©LOUIS VUITTON, Photography by Tom Johnson

Luxury house LOUIS VUITTON unveiled its Summer 2023 Taigarama campaign featuring models Akito Mizutani, Chol Mabior, Limamu Mbaye, and Lucas El Bali lensed by fashion photographer Tom Johnson. In charge of creative direction was Lucie Matussiere, with styling from Pau Avia, and set design by Silva Abella. Beauty is work of hair stylist Christian Eberhard, makeup artist Christine Corbel, and manicurist Vanesa Juez. Production by Kitten.

LOUIS VUITTON Taigarama
©LOUIS VUITTON, Photography by Tom Johnson
LOUIS VUITTON Taigarama
©LOUIS VUITTON, Photography by Tom Johnson
LOUIS VUITTON Taigarama
©LOUIS VUITTON, Photography by Tom Johnson
LOUIS VUITTON Taigarama
©LOUIS VUITTON, Photography by Tom Johnson
Menswear
©LOUIS VUITTON, Photography by Tom Johnson
Menswear
©LOUIS VUITTON, Photography by Tom Johnson
Menswear
©LOUIS VUITTON, Photography by Tom Johnson
Menswear
©LOUIS VUITTON, Photography by Tom Johnson
Menswear
©LOUIS VUITTON, Photography by Tom Johnson
Menswear
©LOUIS VUITTON, Photography by Tom Johnson

ad campaignsMenswearSS23

Chen Linong

Chen Linong is the Cover Star of Grazia China April 2023 Issue
Roy Wang

TFBOYS Member Roy Wang Models Kenzo for Elle Men China