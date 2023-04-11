Discover LOUIS VUITTON Summer 2023 Taigarama Collection

Luxury house LOUIS VUITTON unveiled its Summer 2023 Taigarama campaign featuring models Akito Mizutani, Chol Mabior, Limamu Mbaye, and Lucas El Bali lensed by fashion photographer Tom Johnson. In charge of creative direction was Lucie Matussiere, with styling from Pau Avia, and set design by Silva Abella. Beauty is work of hair stylist Christian Eberhard, makeup artist Christine Corbel, and manicurist Vanesa Juez. Production by Kitten.