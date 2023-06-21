Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring Summer 2024 Backstage Moments

The Spring-Summer 2024 Men’s Collection by Louis Vuitton revolves around the sun as a focal point for opportunity, responsibility, and enhancement. In his first proposal for the Maison, Men’s Creative Director Pharrell Williams turns to the sun as a universal source of life: a radiance that energizes, heals, and unites people of all cultures and religions. As the ultimate source of illumination, the sun teaches us to return the light, or affection, to our fellow humans. The sun’s influence can be seen throughout the collection in the rays of graphics, the warmth of the color palette, and the glimmering surface decorations that adorn garments and accessories.

The fashion show was held on Pont Neuf, the oldest bridge in the French capital, with the adjacent Louis Vuitton studios always in view. It represents a metaphorical connection between Paris and Virginia, Pharrell Williams’ native state. The evolution it represents evokes recollections of Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach, a formative institution in the early education of the Men’s Creative Director, as well as the path that led him to where he is today: the generosity of Marc Jacobs at Louis Vuitton, who sparked Pharrell Williams’ relationship with Pietro Beccari.

Discover behind the scenes action at Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring Summer 2024 fashion show, held yesterday, during the first day of the ongoing Paris Fashion Week: