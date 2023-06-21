Solid Homme Summer 2024 at Paris Fashion Week

Solid Homme menswear collection presented for the Spring Summer 2024 season at Palais de Tokyo during Paris Fashion Week was a masterful exploration of the evolution of uniforms. Created by the esteemed Korean designer Madame Woo, Solid Homme showcased a collection that seamlessly blended elements of craft, workwear, and streetwear to redefine contemporary standards of style.

Stylist and art director Julian Ganio was in charge of assembling the runway looks, known for his work with Fendi’s recent Spring Summer 2024 runway show, the collection exuded a sense of purposeful aesthetic. Drawing inspiration from multigenerational workwear and utility wear, Solid Homme transformed familiar staples into fresh and exciting new forms.

Solid Homme Summer 2024 collection embraced nostalgia, not only through vintage references but also by tapping into South Korea’s collective memory of uniform-wearing. However, Solid Homme liberates and reconfigures this notion, allowing individuals to choose their own standard and tribe.

The silhouettes presented were straight and relaxed, with oversized proportions that blended the worlds of workwear and streetwear seamlessly. Cropped jackets in hard-wearing, heavy cotton twill provided structure to the upper body, while softer materials such as jerseys and lightweight technical fabrics introduced a sense of ease. The interplay of denim with various knitwear options, ranging from retro crochet to sporty mesh and transparent knits layered over shirts, added depth and texture to the Solid Homme Summer 2024.

Runway looks ingeniously elevated workwear codes, such as the workshop apron, bug suit, and carpenter’s pencil holder, to fresh and futuristic states. Meanwhile, the inclusion of button-down shirts and ties, symbols of corporate uniformity, added a literal take on the concept of uniforms. Each look was impeccably stamped with the trademark of uniformity, evoking a sense of cohesion and purpose.

The color palette of the Solid Homme Spring Summer 2024 collection was practical yet vibrant. A cool mineral base, complemented by earthy sub-tones, formed the foundation, while pops of Eggplant, Faïence, Lime, and Sunrise added striking accents. The influence of modern industrial design was evident in the steel frames, which inspired piping elements and metal detailing throughout the collection. Zippers adorned the lengths of double-layered pant legs, hoodie pockets, and jacket sleeves, enabling modular styling and enhancing the utilitarian feel.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The runway presentation itself was a visual spectacle, expertly orchestrated by the creative team. Gridded construction plastic transformed the venue, La Grande Verrière at the Palais de Tokyo, into an industrial realm. Suspended between the audience, the plastic sheeting cut the runway in half, creating a model pathway that played with rawness and transparency. The looks themselves were further enhanced by the Cutler & Gross eyewear, which framed each face and added a touch of sophistication to the overall aesthetic.

Solid Homme’s Spring Summer 2024 collection masterfully follows Madame Woo’s vision while effortlessly merging the worlds of craft, workwear, and streetwear, offering a fresh perspective on uniforms.

Words by MMSCENE Editor Ana Markovic

Stylist & Art Directing Julian Ganio

Production & Video – Eyesight Group

Casting – Marie Lévy

Hair – Ramona Eschbach

Make Up – Patrick Glatthaar

Music – John Gosling

House Photo – Luca Tombolini

Photo (Backstage) – Robin Joris

Eyewear – Cutler & Gross

Models walking Solid Homme Spring Summer 2024 runway show at Paris Fashion Week – Adam Von Beetzen, Arthur Sury, Baruc Camuanda, Brando Erba, Byeong Jik Oh, Clement Carpentier, Enoch Cheung, Gwonho Oh, Han Ji, Joshua Adesope, Leo Cremer, Mouhamed Fall, Nicola Macchi, Noel Engqvist, Rodney Osei, Samuel Elie, So Jin Ho, Till Wenner, Valters Pekalis, Zachary Levenson, Zaram Obasi.