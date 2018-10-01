Louis Walter Poll Models Brachmann Spring Summer 2019 Collection

Pin 0 Shares

The handsome Louis Walter Poll teams up with Maj van der Ven for BRACHMANN‘s Spring Summer 2019 Collection lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Sebastian Donath. Styling is work of Charlotte Gindreau, with beauty from Christiane Buchholz, and retouching by Jan Kwiatkowski.

“BRACHMANN‘s 2019 summer collection takes the airy mood and organic elements of Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture and transposes them into contemporary fashion. Long and flowing pleats in dresses, blouses, trousers, and coats, resemble the building’s superbly light pillars. The sleeves‘ rounded raglan constructions mirror the arcs in its lucid roof construction.

The dynamically organic structures are translated into falling pleats that open when moved, while vertically structured fabrics like corduroy or subtle pinstripes designs take up the verticality of the spacious room impression. Translucent fabrics play with the spherical light effects and the dreamy atmosphere in the swimming pool. Different haptical characteristics of the building‘s materials can be retrieved in different fabrics like silk, cotton batiste, cotton, light merino wool, and corduroy. The collection‘s colour palette transposes the buildings colour mood into today ranging from warm gold, beige, rosé, to bronze, while light blue, teal, and white set counterpoints.“





We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.