Luc Defont-Saviard is the Face of Sandro Fall Winter 2017.18 Collection

Discover Sandro‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 advertising campaign featuring top models Luc Defont-Saviard and Faretta captured by fashion photographer Alasdair McLellan. In charge of styling was Aleksandra Woroniecka, with set design from Andrew Tomlinson. Beauty is work of hair stylist Anthony Turner and makeup artist Lynsey Alexander, both represented by Streeters.





We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.