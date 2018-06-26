Luca Lemaire is the Face of Blue Erdos Fall Winter 2018.19 Collection

By  |  Comments
Share
Tweet
Pin

Luca Lemaire

Discover Blue ErdosFall Winter 2018.19 advertising campaign featuring top model Luca Lemaire lensed by fashion photographer Jumbo Tsui. In charge of styling was Brais Vilaso, with hair styling from Ramsell Martinez. Casting direction is courtesy of Svea Greichgauer, with production from Bo Zhang and Peter Mcclafferty. For the campaign Luca was joined by supermodel Hanne Gaby Odiele.


Luca Lemaire

Luca Lemaire

Luca Lemaire

Luca Lemaire

Luca Lemaire

Luca Lemaire

Luca Lemaire

Luca Lemaire

See Blue Erdos’ FW18.19 womenswear campaign starring Hanne Gaby Odiele on our DESIGNSCENE.NET.

Related Items
DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Newsletter
Be the first to get latest updates and exclusive content straight to your email inbox.
Stay Updated
Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link

DON’T MISS OUT!

Be the first to get latest updates and exclusive content straight to your email inbox.!
SUBSCRIBE
close-link