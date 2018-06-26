Luca Lemaire is the Face of Blue Erdos Fall Winter 2018.19 Collection

Discover Blue Erdos‘ Fall Winter 2018.19 advertising campaign featuring top model Luca Lemaire lensed by fashion photographer Jumbo Tsui. In charge of styling was Brais Vilaso, with hair styling from Ramsell Martinez. Casting direction is courtesy of Svea Greichgauer, with production from Bo Zhang and Peter Mcclafferty. For the campaign Luca was joined by supermodel Hanne Gaby Odiele.





