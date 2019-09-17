in Advertising Campaigns, Fall Winter 2019.20 Campaigns, IMG Models, Lucky Blue Smith, Menswear

Lucky Blue Smith Models John Varvatos Fall Winter 2019.20 Collection

Discover John Varvatos’ FW19.20 campaign featuring Lucky Blue Smith

Lucky Blue Smith
Photography © Billy Kidd for John Varvatos

American fashion brand John Varvatos enlisted Lucky Blue Smith to star in their Fall Winter 2019.20 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Billy Kidd.

