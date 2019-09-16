in Atelier Management, Dean Isidro, DNA Models, Editorial, GQ Russia, GQ Style Russia, Magazines, Models 1

Mitchell Slaggert Poses for GQ Russia Fall Winter 2019 Issue

Dean Isidro photographed top model Mitchell Slaggert for GQ Russia’s latest edition

Mitchell Slaggert
Photo © Dean Isidro for GQ Russia / Courtesy of Atelier Management

Top model Mitchell Slaggert stars in It’s Almost Midnight story captured by fashion photographer Dean Isidro at Atelier Management for GQ Russia‘s Fall Winter 2019 edition. In charge of styling was Seppe Tirabassi at Atelier Management, with grooming from Scott McMahan at Art Department.

GQ Russia – www.gq.ru
Photographer: Dean Isidro at Atelier Management – www.ateliermanagement.com
Stylist: Seppe Tirabassi at Atelier Management
Grooming: Scott McMahan at Art Department
Model: Mitchell Slaggert at DNA Models

