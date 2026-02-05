Kirill Karpenko Fronts MMSCENE Magazine February Digital Cover

Model Kirill Karpenko fronts the digital cover of MMSCENE Magazine‘s February edition, photographed by Loïc Rodrigues and shaped through a restrained, focused editorial approach. The cover presents a controlled visual language defined by proportion, texture, and posture.

Fashion stylist Alessandro Ferrari led the styling, with Edoh Agb assisting on fashion. The editorial features Celine, Issey Miyake, Steven Passaro, Masu, Creole, Alain Paul, Officine Generale, Hereu, Ferragamo x The Red Mannequin. Aurélie Dehecq handled makeup, while Barthélémy Joris oversaw hair, completing the overall look of the editorial.

Stay tuned for the full story with Kirill Karpenko.

Model: Kirill Karpenko

Fashion Stylist: Alessandro Ferrari

Fashion Assistant: Edoh Agb

Photographer: Loïc Rodrigues

Make Up: Aurelie Dehecq

Hair: Barthélémy Joris