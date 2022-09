AMI PARIS Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Discover AMI PARIS Fall Winter 2022.23 campaign featuring Xavier Dolan, Riz Ahmed, Sage Elsesser, Baye Seye, Mahlon Sugawara, Isabelle Adjani, Anna Ewers, Mariacarla Boscono, Mona Tougaard, and Paloma Elsesser. In charge of photography was Alasdair McLellan, with styling from Carlos Nazario, set design by Andy Hillman, choreography by Stephen Galloway, and casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro and Samuel Ellis Scheinman. Beauty is work of hair stylist Anthony Turner, and makeup artist Adrien Pinault.