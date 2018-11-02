Tobias Lewis & Vince Dickson Model MANGO Man FW18 Collection

Pin 0 Shares

Spanish fashion house Mango enlists models Tobias Lewis and Vince Dickson to pose in pieces from the Fall Winter 2018.19 collection for MANGO Man‘s Cold Mountain lookbook.

“When it comes to clothing, location sets the bar. In order to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of the city, models turned adventurers Tobias Lewis and Vince Dickson agree that the best idea is to go outdoors and into the wild. Comfortable pieces such as check shirts in woollen fabrics, waterproof and ultralight anoraks become essential in any natural landscape.“





