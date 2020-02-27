Kit Butler & Hamid Onifade Pose in Mango Spring Summer 2020 Looks

Discover Mango‘s Spring Summer 2020 campaign starring top models Kit Butler and Hamid Onifade lensed by fashion photographer Glen Luchford. Styling is work of Élodie David-Touboul, with hair styling from Anthony Turner, and makeup by beauty artist Lisa Butlet. In charge of art direction was Ezra Petronio. For the advertisement Kit and Hamid were joined by Anna Ewers, Rebecca Leigh Longendyke, and Vittoria Ceretti.

“When searching for the perfect uniform to explore unknown places, Kit and Hamid trust in leather and denim combined with the stars of the season: shirts with vertical stripes, black details and white jeans for a contemporary boost. Espadrilles and 70s-inspired sunglasses make everything totally captivating.“

See more of Mango’s Spring Summer 2020 campaign on DESIGNSCENE.NET