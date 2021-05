Fashion brand MANGO presented their Summer 2021 collection with the latest menswear story featuring models Alexis Petit and Idriss Marcus lensed by fashion photographer Pepe Lobez. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Jose Carlos Gonzalez. Casting direction by Julia Ferrerlucio.

“It’s time to disconnect from the city and connect with nature. Pack your suitcase aand start planning the getaway. Enjoy a weekend with friends sailing on the lake and relaxing.” – from Mango