Lil Dre is the Face of OFF-WHITE Summer 2021 Eyewear Collection

Discover Off-White’s first full eyewear collection

OFF-WHITE
©OFF-WHITE, Photography by Tanya and Zhenya Posternak

Fashion brand OFF-WHITE enlists musician Lil Dre to star in their Summer 2021 Eyewear campaign lensed by fashion photography duo Tanya and Zhenya Posternak. Styling is work of Jay Massacret, with set design from Julia Wagner. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Tamas Tuzes, and makeup artist Susie Sobol. For the campaign Lil Dre was joined by supermodel Helena Christensen, and actress and model Justine Biticon. The collection features genderless, avant-garde and bold shapes and silhouettes.

I don’t believe in gender, only design – Virgil Abloh

