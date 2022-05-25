Marlon Teixeira Models Todd Snyder Spring Summer 2022 Looks

Fashion brand TODD SNYDER presented their Spring Summer 2022 collection with a campaign starring supermodel Marlon Teixeira lensed by fashion photographer Kenny Thomas. In charge of art direction was Phillip Gutman, with styling from Jim Moore, casting direction by Trew Productions, and production by TRP Productions. Grooming is work of beauty artist Johnny Hernandez. Layout design by Matthew Stipano.
