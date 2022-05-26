in Advertising Campaigns, Hugo Boss, Menswear, Pre-Fall 2022

BOSS X PHIPPS Capsule Collection

With Pre-Fall 2022 Collection, Boss and Phipps bring the spirit of vintage Americana

Fashion brands BOSS and PHIPPS collaborated on a genderless capsule collection, that reimagines Boss signature styles with Phipps aesthetics, and celebrates craft, quality, and sustainability. The limited edition collection includes technical wear crafted from mixed fabrics, and oversized T-shirts and sweaters, with tie-dye effects and slogans such as ‘Don’t Cross the BOSS‘, and with both brands’ names and an eagle motif. The BOSS X PHIPPS looks are made from more responsible materials, in eartly tones with pops of lilac and aqua blue.

BOSS opened up its archives and allowed me to do what I love – create clothes with a conscious that lead the industry into a new and more responsible future. – Spencer Phipps

This is the first time we’ve ever worked with another fashion designer, I love what we’ve managed to create. Our clashing aesthetics create a beautiful contradiction – one that has environmental responsibility at its heart. – Marco Falcioni, Senior Vice President Creative Direction for HUGO BOSS

The first drop of BOSS x PHIPPS is available in BOSS Stores globally and online at hugoboss.com

