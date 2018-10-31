Arthur Gosse, Aaron Shandel & Ben Allen for Massimo Dutti FW18
Top models Arthur Gosse, Aaron Shandel, and Ben Allen star in Massimo Dutti‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 Far In Nature menswear lookbook captured by fashion photography duo VanMossevelde+N. In charge of styling was Miguel Padial.
