Benno Bulang Models McQ Fall Winter 2018.19 Eyewear Collection

Pin 0 Shares

German top model Benno Bulang at Tomorrow is Another Day stars in McQ‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 Eyewear campaign captured by fashion photographer Thomas Hauser. In charge of styling was Jodie Barnes, with beauty from hair stylist Naoki Komiya, and makeup artist Mathias van Hooff.

We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.