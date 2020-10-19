Victor Nylander & Valentin Humbroich Pose for Massimo Dutti

Top models Victor Nylander and Valentin Humbroich star in Massimo Dutti‘s Fall Winter 2020 Portrait Of: Man About Town story captured by fashion photographer Tom Johnson. In charge of styling was Tobias Frericks, with production from Production Berlin Group.

“Everyday is different, so why shouldn’t your outfits be different as well? Let’s take a busy one. You will need to be the right amount of smart casual to juggle office hours, meetings, a work lunch and some event in the evening. Different looks that reflect your personality and your personal take on style…

The idea of what constitutes an «appropriate» work attire has evolved: it’s more of a what do you feel comfortable with. During the interseason, layers are a must: mix a lightweight, suits sneakers. Or wear your iconic denim jacket to make a statement. Last minute meeting. A streamlined wool coat will bring out the dandy in you, but don’t forget to contrast it. If you’d rather a more relaxed, athletic vibe, technical jackets are for you.” – from Massimo Dutti