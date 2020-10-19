Mathias Lauridsen, Alpha Dia & Matthew Bell Pose for Mango Man

Fashion photographer Daniel Riera captured Mango Man‘s FW20 IMPROVED capsule collection campaign featuring supermodels Mathias Lauridsen, Alpha Dia, and Matthew Bell.

“The capsule is a combination of technology, minimalist silhouettes and contemporary styles, featuring colours such as navy, charcoal grey and white. The product line comprises crease-resistant jackets, polo shirts and trousers that stay smooth to help look impeccable at all times, as well as thermoregulating sweatshirts with high-performance fibres, which deliver optimal breathability and maintain the body at an ideal temperature. All IMPROVED garments are windproof, machine-washable and water-repellent, in order to keep everything under control.” – From Mango