Mathias Lauridsen, Alpha Dia & Matthew Bell Pose for Mango Man

Discover Mango Man’s second IMPROVED capsule collection, created to defy any challenge modern man can face

Mango Man
©MANGO, Photography by Daniel Riera

Fashion photographer Daniel Riera captured Mango Man‘s FW20 IMPROVED capsule collection campaign featuring supermodels Mathias Lauridsen, Alpha Dia, and Matthew Bell.

Mango Man
©MANGO, Photography by Daniel Riera

The capsule is a combination of technology, minimalist silhouettes and contemporary styles, featuring colours such as navy, charcoal grey and white. The product line comprises crease-resistant jackets, polo shirts and trousers that stay smooth to help look impeccable at all times, as well as thermoregulating sweatshirts with high-performance fibres, which deliver optimal breathability and maintain the body at an ideal temperature. All IMPROVED garments are windproof, machine-washable and water-repellent, in order to keep everything under control.” – From Mango

Mango Man
©MANGO, Photography by Daniel Riera
Daniel Riera
©MANGO, Photography by Daniel Riera
Daniel Riera
©MANGO, Photography by Daniel Riera
Daniel Riera
©MANGO, Photography by Daniel Riera
Daniel Riera
©MANGO, Photography by Daniel Riera
Daniel Riera
©MANGO, Photography by Daniel Riera
Daniel Riera
©MANGO, Photography by Daniel Riera

