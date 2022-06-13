Jeff Goldblum, Damson Idris & Rami Malek Pose for PRADA

Luxury house PRADA unveiled their Fall Winter 2022.23 campaign starring actors Jeff Goldblum, Damson Idris, and Rami Malek lensed by fashion photographer David Sims. In charge of creative direction was Ferdinando Verderi, with beauty from hair stylist Duffy, and makeup artist Lucia Pieroni.

“These portraits offer fresh perspectives on these world-famous faces, framing themselves within a new narrative. In juxtaposition with each of David Sims’ portraits, a series of still-life images – apparently paradoxical, capture objects infused with meaning for these actors, keys to uncovering hidden and private memories. Here, these actors play themselves – they expand the campaign to tell their own stories, express their personalities, recount their lives for the camera. In the same fashion as they take on a role, their own personae can become characters, reflecting scripts that are all their own.” – from Prada