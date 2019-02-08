Kit Butler & Pau Ramis Model Massimo Dutti Resort 2019 Collection

Pin 0 Shares

Fashion photographer Claudia Knoepfel captured Massimo Dutti‘s Resort 2019 menswear lookbook featuring models Kit Butler and Pau Ramis. In charge of styling was Marina Gallo, with beauty from Victor Alvarez and Hanna Bluethmann.

“The new men resort 2019 collection is designed for a cosmopolitan version of the classic gentleman, that is why it offers a host of top-quality functional, modern looks that achieve a strong harmony between innovation and timeless luxury, a formula for success already inherent in the brand’s dna.“





