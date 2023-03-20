Discover BOSS Spring Summer 2023 Collection

Fashion brand BOSS unveiled its Spring Summer 2023 Collection, that reinterprets traditional tailoring in a contemporary way, with a fashion show in Miami. The collection plays with tailored contrasts and sheer fluidity, and it explores dualities such as land and sea, opaque and transparent, past and present. For the season, men’s tailoring incorporates sheer fabrics and it brings structured yet sublime sense of allure. The suit, shirting, and the trench coat are reimagined with a use of specific fabrics, prints, and fresh hues. The color palette includes the brand’s signature tones of black, white, and camel, as well as warm, muted colors such as sun-faded, powdery hues inspired by Miami’s Art-Deco architecture.

The BOSS Spring/Summer 2023 collection is a fluid revisitation of the brand’s heritage tailoring while offering a ‘see now, buy now’ approach to key pieces. One of the underlying motifs that inspired the collection is the exquisite tension that lies between contrasting elements, such as solid and fluid states; land and sea; opaque and transparent; past and present. This powerful juxtaposition serves as the cornerstone of a new exploration in prints, tones, and textures, opening the door to a world that invites a creative, visual dialogue. It is a sartorial reflection in looking back to move boldly forward into the future and embody the spirit of a true BOSS. – Marco Falcioni, SVP of Creative Direction at HUGO BOSS