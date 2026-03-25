Max Everist Models Burberry Tropical Gabardine Raincoats

Fashion house Burberry updates its raincoats in tropical gabardine, introducing trench coats, car coats, and jackets designed for warmer conditions. The lighter fabric changes how these pieces wear across the day, while keeping their structure intact.

As the house marks 170 years, this shift in material brings focus to adaptability, revisiting familiar silhouettes through a lighter version of its signature gabardine.

The men’s selection centers on the Waterloo and Fitzrovia trench coats, alongside the Camden car coat. Each keeps a defined shape, though the reduced weight alters how the garments feel in daily use, especially in changing temperatures.

Graphite grey anchors the color direction for men, keeping attention on cut and fabric. The restrained palette supports the collection’s focus, allowing the construction and material to lead.

The Bloomsbury jacket introduces a shorter option within the range. Based on the Harrington, it offers a compact silhouette that contrasts with the longer trench and car coat. This shift in proportion expands the selection without breaking its consistency.

Gabardine remains key to Burberry. Thomas Burberry introduced the fabric in 1879, where it gained recognition for its lightweight structure, breathability, and resistance to water. By 1893, the house developed multiple weights to suit different conditions.

Tropical gabardine continues that approach. Each piece uses shower-resistant cotton woven at the Burberry Mill in Keighley, West Yorkshire. The garments include archive beige Burberry Check lining, linking the collection to the house’s established codes.

This update keeps the foundation of Burberry outerwear intact while adjusting it for warmer weather. The silhouettes remain familiar, while the fabric shifts how they function and how they fit into everyday wear.

The stars of the campaign are models Max Everist and Binta Diop.

The tropical gabardine collection is available in Burberry stores worldwide.