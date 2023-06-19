Fashion house MAGLIANO presented its Spring Summer 2024 Collection with a fashion show held on June 18th, during the ongoing Milan Fashion Week. Palamagliano, both a finished building and an active construction site, introduces an actual runway for the first time, serving as an open invitation that says, “come see us.” It is, however, an opportunity to give something back. Words adorn the clothes, including prayers, epigraphs, and statements of appreciation for those present and those still to come. Graphics add dramatic pleas and audacious challenges to the compositions, making an unforgettable impression. The clothes become talismans, imbued with significance as a result of the events that have occurred. It harkens back to Alda Merini, the season’s whirlwind heroine, who used to hold money near to her heart to ward off poverty.

SPRING SUMMER 2024 COLLECTIONS

Bombers, pants, work overalls, and windbreaker coats are all disassembled and transformed into glamorous remnants of a wretched couture. The garments retain their protective and technological properties while being purposefully shredded and torn, with the last surviving hem of its original purpose becoming a treasured keepsake. Knots, the simplest and most effective fastening technique, are used to hold headgear together briefly.

Nylon takes on a dual personality, with clothing breaking apart only to be rebuilt, rubbing against one other once more. Denim is damaged and burned like at a factory, while the design “Magliano Srl” represents not just a brand but also the location where things are done: Bologna. The monster shoe loses its heaviness and comes in various shapes both for men and women. The collaboration with U-Power finds common ground with Magliano for the second season, expanding the range of anti-hardship footwear. The color pattern takes an uncomplicated approach, predominantly black and white with a few off-tones.

Discover every look from the Magliano Spring Summer 2024 Collection in the gallery below: