Kingsley Ben-Adir Models Gucci Horsebit 1953 Loafer

Luxury house Gucci unveiled its Spring Summer 2024 Horsebit 1953 loafer campaign starring actor Kingsley Ben-Adir lensed by fashion photographer Heji Shin. In charge of styling was Alastair Mckimm, with artistic direction from Riccardo Zanola. Video direction by Emanuele Cantò. In the latest Gucci campaign, the spotlight shines on the iconic Horsebit 1953 loafer, marking a new era for this enduring symbol of elegance and craftsmanship. Under the visionary guidance of Creative Director Sabato De Sarno, this campaign presents a fresh narrative for the loafer, with Kingsley Ben-Adir as the face, embodying the loafer’s legacy and its contemporary appeal.

The campaign unfolds in a minimalistic setting, where the relaxed portraits of Ben-Adir narrate the story of the Horsebit loafer. Through these images, the timeless nature of the design is celebrated, highlighting the equestrian-inspired hardware that has become synonymous with the shoe. Introduced in 1953, the loafer’s design has stood the test of time and also became a cornerstone of Gucci’s identity, reflecting the brand’s heritage and its evolution.

The Horsebit 1953 loafer has evolved with each collection, blending classic leather styles in black or brown with contemporary takes on the emblematic footwear. The motifs, inspired by the equestrian world – a favorite pastime of Gucci’s clientele at the time – underscore the loafer’s rich history and its connection to the lifestyles of its wearers, past and present.

The Horsebit 1953 loafer, under the creative direction of Sabato De Sarno, invites us to embrace the past while looking forward to the future of fashion. It encapsulates the essence of Gucci: a blend of tradition and modernity, luxury and comfort, all wrapped up in the timeless design of a loafer that has captured the hearts of generations.