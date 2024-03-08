Discover Y-3 for Real Madrid Travel Collection

In a fusion of sports and style, Y-3 and Real Madrid have reunited to present a new collaborative travel collection. This collection is part of the ongoing relationship between the renowned brand Y-3, led by iconic designer Yohji Yamamoto, and one of the best football clubs, Real Madrid.

Following the celebration of Real Madrid’s 120th anniversary with a specially designed kit for the 2021/2022 season, the collaboration between Y-3 and Real Madrid continues to evolve. This time, they bring forth a seven-piece travel collection.

Drawing inspiration from the distinctive monochromatic color scheme synonymous with both Real Madrid and Y-3, the travel collection features a sleek and elegant aesthetic, with all-black pieces designed to appeal to the discerning traveler. The collection comprises a range of essential items including short sleeve and long sleeve polos, shorts, track pants, a track top, a coach jacket, and a premium faux leather jacket. Each piece is meticulously crafted at the intersection of tailoring and athletic-wear, utilizing soft sporting fabrics for optimal comfort and performance.

What sets this collection apart are the collaborative details that integrate the identities of both Y-3 and Real Madrid. Yohji Yamamoto’s signature handwritten script wordmark adorns the garments alongside the iconic Real Madrid crest.

Accompanying the launch of the travel collection is a campaign, shot by the talented London-based photographer Gabriel Moses. Featuring a diverse cast of past and present Real Madrid icons, including Naomie Feller, Jude Bellingham, David Alaba, Misa Rodríguez, and Zinedine Zidane, the campaign captures the essence of sophistication and athleticism embodied by the collection.

The Y-3 for Real Madrid Travel Range is set to make its global debut on March 8th, 2024.