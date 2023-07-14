Discover VIVIENNE WESTWOOD Fall Winter 2023.24 Collection

Fashion house VIVIENNE WESTWOOD unveiled its Autumn Winter 2023 campaign lensed by fashion photographer Juergen Teller, with creative direction from Dovile Drizyte. With the campaign designer Andreas Kronthaler pays tribute to the late dame Vivienne Westwood. The campaign was shot in Vivienne’s hometown, Tintwistle. In charge of styling was Sabina Schreder, with casting direction by Liz Goldson. Beauty is work of hair stylist Charlie Le Mindu, makeup artist Porsche Poon, and manicurist Nirina. Among the stars of the campaign are Andreas Kronthaler, Mark Vanderloo, Ben Westwood, and Zakaria Dau.

It’s lovely being able to show and share where Vivienne is from. – Andreas Kronthaler