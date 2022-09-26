MFW: PHILIPP PLEIN Spring Summer 2023 Collection

Fashion brand PHILIPP PLEIN presented their Spring Summer 2023 Collection with a fashion show held on September 23rd, during the ongoing Milan Fashion Week. For this season, designer Philipp Plein combines new graphics with attitude, striking silhouettes, pops of fresh colors and shining embellishments, while telling a story of eoman and man through diffrent proportions and colors. Rockstar Tommy Lee opened the show with his live performance.

This is a journey of two souls, celebrating freedom and a life of daring choices. Embodying both the masculine and the feminine in disruptive couture inspired clothing, taking risks, and experiencing love around the world. PHILIPP PLEIN SS23 encompasses passion, joy and always pushes the limits.

Always the architect of experience, Philipp Plein opens his collection with a live performance from Tommy Lee. The dynamic rock star sets the stage with vibrations, emotions and energy mirroring the momentum of SS23. A PHILIPP PLEIN show is more than just a runway, it’s an unforgettable and immersive moment in history.