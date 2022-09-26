MFW: ATXV Spring Summer 2023 Collection

Discover ATXV Spring Summer 2023 Collection presented with a lookbook featuring the handsome Mattis Wuyts at Tomorrow Is Another Day lensed by fashion photographer Jonathan Frantini, on September 22nd, as part of the ongoing Milan Fashion Week. In charge of styling was Francesca Izzi, with casting direction from Isabel Bush at Concrete, and production by Hotel Production. Beauty is work of hair stylist Marco Braca, and makeup artist Filippo Ferrari. The collection that plays with contrasts and brings a playful air of ease, reimagines the brand’s codes for today.

“Proportions are warped, volumes are detached, lines dissect the body without trepidation. The protagonists, as always, are the textiles, lead by viscose jersey. Shiny and opaque they appear woven on the figure with a subtle strength and energy. In contrast cotton poplin, impeccable in its purity, as tailored shirts strictly black and white, cut with sinuous line via traditional patterns, exhibiting micro and oversized volumes. The body is highlighted in the play of overlapping transparencies. Stretch nets, Japanese techniques, precious nets, all mixed here with a fragile appearance, dry with a cotton touch. A search for contrasts continues. Colours dance together, and networks are shaken together in a high tempo mix up. Black silver, butter off white, silver butter and volcanic orange are chosen to highlight the body in a decisive way, the shadows highlighting the silhouettes.” – from ATXV