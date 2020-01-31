in Advertising Campaigns, Entertainment, Juergen Teller, Menswear, Spring Summer 2020, Spring Summer 2020 Campaigns

Michael B. Jordan Models Coach Spring Summer 2020 Collection

American fashion house Coach reunites with actor Michael B. Jordan for SS20 campaign

©Coach, Photography by Juergen Teller

Fashion photographer Juergen Teller captured Coach‘s Spring Summer 2020 campaign featuring American actor Michael B. Jordan. Styling is work of Jason Rembert, with beauty from makeup artist Carola Gonzalez, and hair stylist Jove Edmond.

Capturing the spirit of the new season and the energy of NYC, the series celebrates individuality, optimism and self-expression—because at Coach we believe originals go their own way.

©Coach, Photography by Juergen Teller
©Coach, Photography by Juergen Teller
©Coach, Photography by Juergen Teller
©Coach, Photography by Juergen Teller

