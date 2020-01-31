Michael B. Jordan Models Coach Spring Summer 2020 Collection

Fashion photographer Juergen Teller captured Coach‘s Spring Summer 2020 campaign featuring American actor Michael B. Jordan. Styling is work of Jason Rembert, with beauty from makeup artist Carola Gonzalez, and hair stylist Jove Edmond.

“Capturing the spirit of the new season and the energy of NYC, the series celebrates individuality, optimism and self-expression—because at Coach we believe originals go their own way.“

