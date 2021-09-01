AMIRI Menswear Spring Summer 2022 See All The Looks

AMIRI Spring Summer 2022 menswear collection was presented today with a stunning runway video by directore Cara Stricker. Mike Amiri presented a 30 look collection embodying the elegant sentiment AMIRI as a brand is already recognized for.

“Fabrics of different weights, weaves and textures are worn together with artful sensibility: paneled sleeveless cardigans alongside supple suede trousers; perforated leathers with geometric kick flare trousers. A modern formality is then realized through unique structured pieces that elevate the silhouette; perhaps a laser-cut suede trenchcoat, or an elongated single-breasted blazer, executed with the feel and ease of a robe. This textural interplay continues as detailed hand-embroidered stitching, laser-cut floral riffs, and unique artworks created through extensive ice tie-dye techniques. Shirt fringing and rhythmic paisley motifs animate garments and prints are exotic memories floating to the fore: palm trees, exotic currency, rum bottles, hibiscus plants and Aloha sunsets,” shares AMIRI team in their notes.

Discover all the looks from the new AMIRI menswear spring summer 2022 collection in our gallery.

Creative Director: Mike Amiri

Film Director: Cara Stricker

Cinematography: Frank Mobilio

Music: Black Coffee

Production: Brandon Zagha

Editor: Ernie Gilbert

Colorist: Sean Coleman Company 3

Casting Director: Noah Shelley

Movement Direction: Nina McNeely

Makeup Artist: John McKay

Hair Stylist: Marki Shrelki

Manicurist: Alexandra Jachno