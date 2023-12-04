Actor Zhang Ruoyun takes the cover story of Harper’s Bazaar Men China Magazine‘s December 2023 edition captured by fashion photographer Edwin Zhang. In charge of styling was Yang Wei, with beauty from hair stylist He Zhiguo, and makeup artist Zhu. For the session Zhang was joined by models Zhang Jie, Ji Sihan, and Zhang Shihao.

I am an actor without a strategic plan; everything is taken as it comes. What a work presents may not be your strategic plan but a projection of your personality. I don’t intend to follow this path or that path, but to stay true to myself in every place. My path is to look back at all the roads I have traveled. – Zhang Ruoyun

Zhang Ruoyun is a Chinese actor born on August 24, 1988, in Beijing, China. He is the son of Zhang Jian, a director at Beijing Broadcasting Institute. Zhang Ruoyun graduated from the Beijing Film Academy, one of China’s most prestigious film schools.

Zhang’s acting career began in 2004. His breakout role came in 2017 with the TV series “Sparrow,” where he portrayed a spy in a World War II setting. Following this success, he starred in the popular 2019 drama “Joy of Life,” which was well-received both critically and commercially.

In addition to his television work, Zhang has also appeared in several films, including “Sky on Fire” (2016) and “1921” (2021). His performances have been noted for their depth and authenticity.

Off-screen, Zhang is known for his philanthropic efforts and has been involved in various charity events and initiatives. He married actress Tang Yixin in 2019, and the couple is considered one of the power couples in the Chinese entertainment industry.

Photography © Edwin Zhang for Harper’s Bazaar Men China