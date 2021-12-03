NICHOLAS DALEY Spring Summer 2022 Collection

British designer Nicholas Daley presented the Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection with a lookbook captured by Piczo. The Blue Quilt collection was inspired by trans-Atlantic legacy of quilting within the American deep south and the development of black folk and blues both in the USA & UK. The collection was also inspired by NYC contemporary quilt artist Michael Thorpe.

This seasons collection continues to highlight Daley’s ethos of community, craftmanship and culture whilst displaying new musical reference points and collaborators to bring another authentic story.