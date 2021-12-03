in Lookbooks, Menswear, Spring Summer 2022

NICHOLAS DALEY Spring Summer 2022 Collection

For the Spring Summer 2022 Collection, Nicholas Daley was inspired by trans-Atlantic legacy of quilting

©Nicholas Daley

British designer Nicholas Daley presented the Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection with a lookbook captured by Piczo. The Blue Quilt collection was inspired by trans-Atlantic legacy of quilting within the American deep south and the development of black folk and blues both in the USA & UK. The collection was also inspired by NYC contemporary quilt artist Michael Thorpe.

©Nicholas Daley

This seasons collection continues to highlight Daley’s ethos of community, craftmanship and culture whilst displaying new musical reference points and collaborators to bring another authentic story.

©Nicholas Daley
©Nicholas Daley

