Louis Vuitton Presented Virgil Abloh’s Final Collection in Miami

Louis Vuitton presented the Spring Summer 2022 collection titled “VIRGIL WAS HERE,” in Miami on Tuesday, November 30th. Honoring their men’s artistic director and Off-White™ founder, Virgil Abloh, the collection pays tribute to the life and legacy of a creative genius.

Within my practice, I contribute to a Black canon of culture and art and its preservation. This is why, to preserve my own output, I record it at length.

– Virgil Abloh, July 2020.

American fashion designer and entrepreneur, Virgil Abloh passed away this Sunday, after a private battle with cancer. The 41-year-old, had been suffering from an aggressive form of cancer for two years.

Celebrities like Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Kerwin Frost, Pharrell, Gunna, and Lil Baby were in a front raw, while Kid Cudi and Migos’ Quavo and Offset walked the runway wearing some of the Virgil’s LV classics. Abloh used to incorporate his industry friends in his projects – Kid Cudi, previously walked Virgil’s first Louis Vuitton show in 2018.

Stating the obvious is not in my nature, but I am a believer in the power of documentation. As I restart my engines at Louis Vuitton and take off for a future of new possibility, I look back at my port of departure. Under my artistic direction, I see my Louis Vuitton Men’s collections as my platform of nuance. I strive to employ fashion to reflflect and affffect ideals of inclusivity, unity and humanity. Through nuance, I believe in making my mark with poise, style and grace.

– a manifesto according to Virgil Abloh Chicago, July 2020.

