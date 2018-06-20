Nicola Indelicato Spring Summer 2019 Menswear Collection

Discover Nicola Indelicato‘s Spring Summer 2019 menswear collection inspired by the 1953 William Wyler’s movie Vacanze Romane. The collection’s theme is love, and it explores the Italian classic romance trough the story of a young boy.

“Through this collection we follow an updated interpretation of what would be the wardrobe of a young boy landing in Italy and how it would evolve while he discovers the Italian taste and the “Napolitano” tailoring. There for the choice of mixing streetwear’s items as t-shirts and nylon full look, to represent the youth and the comfort needed of a tourist, and more dressed up and constructed garments.

The full identity of the SS19 collection has been built around the idea of contraposition and duality by mixing iconic garments of the classical man wardrobe with the one that are proper to the teenager. To represent the juxtaposition are not only the clothing shapes but also the fabrics which twist from the classic Italian heavy cotton to printed nylon and denim.“





