Josh O’Connor Models Loewe Menswear Spring Summer 2019 Collection
Fashion photographer Steven Meisel captured Loewe‘s Spring Summer 2019 menswear campaign featuring actor Josh O’Connor. In charge of styling was Benjamin Bruno, with creative direction from Jonathan Anderson and M/M, set design by Mary Howard at MHS Artists, and casting direction by Ashley Brokaw. Beauty is work of hair stylist Guido Palau, and makeup artist Pat McGrath.
