Nicolas Ripoll Models Karl Lagerfeld Spring Summer 2018 Collection

Supermodel Nicolas Ripoll stars in Karl Lagerfeld‘s Spring Summer 2018 menswear campaign captured by the designer himself. For the advertisement Nicolas was joined by top model Luna Bijl.

Discover more images + behind the scene video bellow:


