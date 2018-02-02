THIS WEEK ON IG: LUCKY BLUE SMITH, STEPHEN JAMES, JEREMY MEEKS..

STEPHEN JAMES

This week’s male model Instagram round up with top models Lucky Blue Smith, Jeremy Meeks, Barak Shamir, Stephen James, Ton Heukels, Brandon Thomas Lee, Walter Savage, Leebo Freeman, Manu Rios, Augusta Alexander, Christian Hogue and more.

Scroll down to keep up with male models off duty on IG:

 

barak shamir

“Good to be back LA🇺🇸 New campaign coming soon..🙈” @itsbarakshamir

ton heukels

“When you get home and you have to dress yourself again” @therealtonheukels

brandon thomas lee

“Time for a cut 💇‍♂️ Yes or No?” @brandonthomaslee

walter savage

“They ain’t ready #groufit” @thewaltersavage

jeremy meeks

“What a beautiful country. Moscow Russia is freezing tho…📸📸📸@jimjordanphotography” @jmeeksofficial

stephen james

“I’m excited to be one of the first to be invited by @DavidBeckham to be part of @House99 • David Beckham has influenced generations with his style and talent “ @whoiselijah

leebo freeman

“It’s 1982 & I’m bout to drop the hottest #CrossoverThrash record of all time 🤘🏻😒 #Crossover” @leebothestampede

manu rios

“icyyy ❄️” @manurios

bruno endler

“Clean and shaved 🤙🏻📸 #2018” @brunoendler1

augusta alexander

“What are u looking at…?” @augusta_alexander

christian hogue

“I’ll just bask in the rays a bit ☀️// always killing it with my good friend @taylormillerphoto 📸” @official_hogue

lucky blue smith
“when in rome” @luckybsmith

