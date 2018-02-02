This week’s male model Instagram round up with top models Lucky Blue Smith, Jeremy Meeks, Barak Shamir, Stephen James, Ton Heukels, Brandon Thomas Lee, Walter Savage, Leebo Freeman, Manu Rios, Augusta Alexander, Christian Hogue and more.

Scroll down to keep up with male models off duty on IG:

“Good to be back LA🇺🇸 New campaign coming soon..🙈” @itsbarakshamir

“When you get home and you have to dress yourself again” @therealtonheukels

“Time for a cut 💇‍♂️ Yes or No?” @brandonthomaslee

“They ain’t ready #groufit” @thewaltersavage

“What a beautiful country. Moscow Russia is freezing tho…📸📸📸@jimjordanphotography” @jmeeksofficial

“I’m excited to be one of the first to be invited by @DavidBeckham to be part of @House99 • David Beckham has influenced generations with his style and talent “ @whoiselijah

“It’s 1982 & I’m bout to drop the hottest #CrossoverThrash record of all time 🤘🏻😒 #Crossover” @leebothestampede

“icyyy ❄️” @manurios

“Clean and shaved 🤙🏻📸 #2018” @brunoendler1

“What are u looking at…?” @augusta_alexander

“I’ll just bask in the rays a bit ☀️// always killing it with my good friend @taylormillerphoto 📸” @official_hogue



“when in rome” @luckybsmith