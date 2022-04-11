Kit Butler & Braien Vaiksaar Model Massimo Dutti Summer 2022 Looks

Fashion house MASSIMO DUTTI enlists top models Kit Butler and Braien Vaiksaar to star in their latest Spring Summer 2022 menswear story titled Holiday. In charge of photography was Belgian photographer Quentin De Briey, video direction by Balthazar Klarwein. For the session, models are wearing relaxed Summer pieces such as regular fit dyed linen shirt, striped short sleeve polo sweater, white linen suit trousers, strappy leather sandals, 100% linen bermuda shorts, linen leisure fit trousers, premium regular fit linen shirt, 100% linen slim fit shirt with stand-up collar, navy blue linen blazer, contrast collar polo sweater, split suede espadrilles, and suede worker jacket.