NYFW: NICHOLAS RAEFSKI Spring Summer 2023 Collection

Fashion designer NICHOLAS RAEFSKI presented the Spring Summer 2023 Collection with a presentation held during the ongoing New York Fashion Week. The Stars Don’t Look Bigger, But They Do Look Brighter collection is the third and last chapter of an introspection Nicholas started two seasons ago when he presented the Go West Young Boy and Become a Man SS22 Collection and Meet Me By The Bleachers FW22 Collection. This season’s collection projects an optimistic future, imagined from a somehow/somewhat, still uncertain, present. Set in a fictional retro-futuristic spaceship hotel bar, Raefski frames an assured future: one of promise, adventure, and endless frontiers.

This collection is very closely tied to where I am personally. I’m at a point where I face a lot of uncertainty on a day-to-day basis, but I have the utmost confidence that, in the future, everything is going to work out. – Nicholas Raefski

The 12 Look collection, divided in 4 divergent archetypal groups – the crew of the ship, the guests of the ship, the robots of the ship, and the “other” – is grounded in the aesthetic of the optimistic 1950-60s. Nicholas scaffolds his current uncertainties with the discipline of retro-futurism; a critical time period where optimism triumphed over hopelessness; an embodiment of the design philosophy behind the label itself. – from the brand