NYFW: TEDDY VONRANSON Spring Summer 2023 Collection

Fashion designer TEDDY VONRANSON presented his Spring Summer 2023 Collection with a show during the ongoing New York Fashion Week. Titled Joshua Tree, the collection discovers designer’s own voice, while building on his affinity with desert themed collections. The collection reflects Teddy’s Joshua Tree finding: a piece of peace. Grounded in muted tones of stone, sand and bone, offset by desert clay and teal, Teddy supplants his black and navy classics with rich moros with highlights of antique brass and bronze.

To explore the California desert and Joshua Tree is to be transported to another realm and the inspiration found in the desert tones and landscape was abundant…much of my time and exploration happened in the early hours which gave me a different perspective on desert colors and hues as the early morning light cast a “coolness” in undertone to the traditional desert palette. When one looks beyond the pale landscape on rock formations, crushed gravel and sand, one begins to see the pale tones of dried grasses, desert floral and mosses canopied by rich blue skies that hug the mountainscape in deep teals fading into clear and bright blues as they touch the sun. – Teddy Vonranson

I sipped my coffee as the desert woke cold and scoured, the sun loosened the chill on my porch, the sage and the cholla trees stood still amid the boulders. Ravens circled the sun; the cold air slipped to tender; my mind drifted as I looked to the hard blue horizon. – Teddy Vonranson

Sun-bleached plaids (texture and pattern) recall the parched grasses that dust over the desert scape occasionally disturbed with patches of dried berries and wildflowers. Linen and silk blends lighten the brand’s signature tailoring. Leathers and suedes enrich to render the earthy characteristics of Joshua Tree while the knitwear captures its bohemian spirit offering re-interpretations of the brands icons: the open work polo expands to button through camp shirts, cardigans, tanks and shorts. The epochal palm cardigan and Nordic palm sweater are re-invented in desert tones. – from the brand

