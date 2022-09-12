NYFW: TOMMY HILFIGER Presents TOMMY FACTORY Fall 2022 Collection

American fashion house TOMMY HILFIGER presented the TOMMY FACTORY Fall 2022 Collection with a show held on September 11th during the ongoing New York Fashion Week. The collection was inspired by Andy Warhol’s iconic NYC factory and celebration of pop culture and creative expression. Being the first-of-its-kind IRL and URL runway show, it immersed guests in the creative playground of Tommy Factory, inviting them to experience the making of a fashion show. The show aslo unveiled the new TH Monogram, created in partnership with illustrator and graphic designer Fergus Purcell and a brand new collection designed with British designer Richard Quinn.

WELCOME TO TOMMY FACTORY – THE MAKING OF A FASHION SHOW. A homecoming to our creative heart, this Fall 2022 we pay tribute to Andy Warhol’s iconic NYC factory, where he brought together fashion, art, music and entertainment. From our new TH Monogram designed in partnership with Fergus Purcell to our boundary-breaking collaboration with British designer, Richard Quinn, this Fall we’re colliding the classic with the new to light up what’s next. Remixing traditional Americana codes with a contemporary, streetwear-inspired twist. Clashing bold pop colors, reimagining proportions and restyling heritage classics in unexpected ways. This is modern prep, for all. An inclusive celebration of pop culture and creativity, across all worlds from IRL to URL – this is Tommy Factory. – Tommy Hilfiger

A curated cast of next-generation photographers, videographers and artists created live art at the show and gave audiences full access to backstage preparations of the show – including hair, make-up, first looks and set design. Live set creation featured local NY talent, including Scotty Selvin, set designer; Gabe Rozzell, airbrush artist; Print Mafia & Made By Crack, screen printer; Te’an Archer, wheatpasting; Bladi, photographer; Risa Andy, live printing and wheatpasting; and graffiti artists Kyzer, OM!, Humane and DNTWATCHTV. Their content was broadcast alongside the show as part of the physical set, in the livestream within the TOMMY PLAY experience on Roblox and across the brand’s channels. – from Tommy Hilfiger

The show was opened by Jalin Johnson and featured a diverse cast of models including Alton Mason, Parker van Noord, Xu Meen, and more on the physical runway – as well as Bob Colacello, Warhol’s right-hand-man and editor of Interview magazine and American actress and model Donna Jordan, well-known as a Warhol Superstar.

An assortment of menswear, womenswear and gender-inclusive styles were available to purchase in real time the moment they hit the runway, through the brand’s signature ‘See Now, Buy Now’ concept, with exclusive digital products available on Roblox. The collections are now available across the brand’s global channels, in retail stores and at select wholesalers.