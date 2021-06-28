MFW: SOLID HOMME Spring Summer 2022 Men’s Collection

Discover SOLID HOMME Spring Summer 2022 Surreal Holiday Men’s Collection, that brings easy, sensual, and relaxed vibes, presented with a fashion film directed by Suzie & Leo, on June 22nd, during the recently finished Milan Fashion Week. Stars of the session are Ati Oppelt, Branko Roegiest, Callum Heslop, Craig Shimirimana, David Ge, Diacaria Kreminta, Jean Meyer, Jeremiah Berko Fourdjour, Louis Dercon, Maoro Bultheel, Mohamadou Diakhite, and Ryo Ito. Styling is work of Julian Ganio, with choreography from Jordan Robson, and casting direction by Marie Levy and Piergiorgio Del Moro. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Matt Mulhall, and makeup artist Patrick Glatthaar.

“Mineral shades evoking a sun-drenched beach are refreshed with soothing pastel tones in deep sherbet and pool-tile colors. Large bomber jackets and parkas are cut in lighter fabrics, and mesh tops and pants feature watered down, army-green camouflage motifs made using tie-dye techniques, like an urban landscape morphing into beach mode. Graphic, watery distortions evoking sunlight hitting the sea adorn black and white windbreakers and fishnet pieces cut from a net fabric bonded on a contrasting layer to create an optical illusion of rippling water, an effect also used to distort the House crest on baseball caps.” – from SOLID HOMME