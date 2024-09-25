OUR LEGACY WORK SHOP X STÜSSY Present Vol. 8 Upcycled Collection

OUR LEGACY WORK SHOP and STÜSSY continue their partnership with the release of Vol. 8, the latest installment in their ongoing collaboration, which focuses on creating fashion through upcycled and leftover fabrics. The collection seamlessly blends workwear influences with refined craftsmanship, offering versatile garments that are perfectly suited for the transition from early to late fall. This partnership highlights both brands’ dedication to sustainability without sacrificing style.

Vol. 8 showcases a range of standout pieces that emphasize structure and versatility. The Blouson Jacket, available in both black leather and soft Japanese flannel, combines traditional workwear elements with modern elegance. Meanwhile, short-sleeved button-downs, inspired by classic office attire, are paired with wide-legged black wool dress pants that are cut into tall shorts, creating a balanced look that can be dressed up or down. Overdyed Ranger Jackets and Cargo Pants add rugged, practical options to the collection, while knitted Rugby Sweaters, made from leftover Italian yarns, offer a cozy, textured layer.

Outerwear remains a key focus, with Car Coats and overshirts constructed from deadstock water-repellent cottons and nylons, providing both protection and style for unpredictable fall weather. Zip Hoods made from scuba fleece introduce a sporty yet functional option, rounding out the collection’s diverse outerwear offerings. The graphic worlds of both brands collide in the form of tees, hoods, skully caps, and trucker hats, featuring bold designs that echo STÜSSY’s streetwear roots and OUR LEGACY’s minimalist approach.

The Vol. 8 collection will be available from 10:00 AM (CET) on Friday, September 27th through ourlegacy.com, at OUR LEGACY retail stores, selected STÜSSY Chapter stores, and Dover Street Market locations worldwide, offering consumers the perfect blend of sustainable fashion and functional workwear.