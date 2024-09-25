adidas Launches Campaign With Patrick Mahomes, Aliyah Boston, and Anthony Edwards

As the fall sports season gets underway, adidas has unveiled its latest campaign, starring athletes Patrick Mahomes, Aliyah Boston, and Anthony Edwards. The campaign, anchored by the message You Got This, encourages athletes to embrace the joy of sport, even in moments of intense pressure.

Partnering with sports neuroscientists from neuro11, adidas discovered that elite athletes manage pressure up to 40% better than grassroots players. With this knowledge, the new campaign focuses on helping athletes of all levels develop a positive mindset and turn pressure into motivation.

“Pressure is always there, but it doesn’t have to define you,” said Mahomes. “For me, it’s about trusting yourself and remembering to have fun. That’s why I’m excited to be part of a campaign that helps young athletes stay grounded and enjoy the game, even in the most intense moments.”

Set to the iconic track Under Pressure by Queen and David Bowie, the campaign features a series of dynamic scenes where Mahomes, Boston, and Edwards offer words of encouragement to young players during key game moments. Directed by Derek Cianfrance, the commercials use playful imagery like paper football and basketball games to illustrate that sport should always remain fun, no matter the stakes. Mahomes’ spot aired on September 23, with Boston’s and Edwards’ ads set to release later in the month.

“At adidas, we believe sport is about more than just winning,” said Chris Murphy, SVP of Brand Communications at adidas. “It’s about finding joy in the game and using pressure as a positive force. Our goal with this campaign is to help athletes approach high-stakes moments with confidence, and remind them to keep the fun front and center. Just breathe, and know you got this.”

The campaign focuses on how each athlete navigates pressure with a sense of fun and self-belief. Whether it’s Aliyah Boston helping a young player before a critical free throw or Mahomes guiding a kicker before a high-stakes field goal, the message remains clear: giving your all and having fun is what sport is truly about.

“I’ve always played for the love of the game,” said Edwards. “This campaign is about showing young players that it’s okay to feel pressure, but what matters most is keeping it real and remembering why you love the sport in the first place.”

Reflecting on her journey, Boston added, “The pressure can feel intense, but it’s also an opportunity to elevate your game. When you embrace it, you rediscover the joy that got you there in the first place.”