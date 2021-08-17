Omari Douglas, Duke Agyapong & Tristan Pigott Model PAUL SMITH

Discover PAUL SMITH Fall Winter 2021.22 campaign starring actor Omari Douglas, cyclist Duke Agyapong, and artist Tristan Pigott lensed by fashion photographer Jack Davison. In charge of styling was Julian Ganio, with set design from Alice Kirkpatrick, art direction by Matthew Mumford, and casting direction by Ben Grimes. Beauty is work of hair stylist Mari Ohashi, and makeup artisr Niamh Quinn. Production by Holmes Production. Film maker Joe Mercer-Holland directed the video. The campaign features comfortable, casual and modern looks, and celebrates togetherness and happiness.

“The autumn/winter ’21 collection presents a series of Paul Smith classics that have been remixed and reinvented for 2021. Check tailoring, vintage shirts and mohair knits along with paisley, striped and floral prints taken from the Paul Smith Archive feature throughout the collection.” – from Paul Smith

As a cyclist, lycra is usually what I’m found in. I guess the texture could be described as silky. It makes me feel very vulnerable and strong. The vulnerability in my silhouette and my strength in the training – Duke Agyapong, Cyclist