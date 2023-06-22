ÉTUDES Spring Summer 2024 Collection

Fashion brand ÉTUDES presented its Spring Summer 2024 Collection, the concluding chapter in a trilogy that pays tribute to Paris, on June 20th, during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. This season, Études ventures on a journey that redefines the limits of reality within the urban landscape. Through their “Crépuscule” collection the brand creates a new space-time experience that suspends time and liberates space. Within the zinc mazes, secrecy encourages an escape from daily life, while the fading light of twilight facilitates access to the rooftops of Paris. As night falls and silhouettes transform into shadows, a sensation of weightlessness emerges, accompanied by heightened sensations and a visceral awareness of the present moment. In this elevated realm of Paris, the observed becomes the observer.

SPRING SUMMER 2024 COLLECTIONS

Études deconstructs and reimagines the stereotypical image of Parisian rooftops, imbuing this heterotopia with their unique artistic vision. The creative trio behind Études, Jérémie Egry, Aurélien Arbet, and José Lamali, combine influences from gabber culture, skateboarding, and soft tailoring. The brand’s signature interplay between structure and movement, aesthetics of workwear, and streetwear comfort persists. This season, tailored elegance and functional allure converge, as outdoor influences and technical details ameliorate the sartorial style. Bomber jackets are reinterpreted as jumpsuits, jackets, and trench coats with gathered sleeves. Wide nylon trousers with multiple pockets pair well with oversized jackets and refined double-breasted coats. A technical outdoor harness and an elevated silk tracksuit intersect.

Messages such as “Exit,” “Insomnia,” “High,” and the cryptic “La Nuit Dort le Jour” (“Night slumbers during the day“) appear on the garments throughout the collection, alluding to graffiti, street culture, and techno influences. Sublime images, including an alien B-boy and a fiery manga figure redolent of Paris’ gargoyles and Gothic architecture, unite these motifs. The “E” of Études is transformed into a motif reminiscent of a motocross logo, while barbed wire encircles the word “Crépuscule,” invoking a sense of forbidden and daring aesthetics. The color palette unfurls like a prelude, undulating with shades of pigeon blue, zinc, and charcoal gray, along with black and navy hues of the deepest night. Then, a burst of orange light arises, infusing the collection with vibrancy and recalling warning signs. The dawn progressively imparts a brilliant white hue to the appearance. A mottled, almost pixelated print of ivory and khaki is spray-painted onto workwear jackets and trousers, resembling graffiti fog. Textural effects that imply the passage of time, such as worn-out jeans and screen-printed jackets with black soot-like graffiti, convey the concept of danger.

Études collaborates with the French artist Julian Farade, who creates exclusive drawings for Études, to add a captivating flourish to the collection. Farade, renowned for his chimerical bestiary, reinterprets the world of Parisian rooftops with motifs of birds, chimneys, and butterflies, recalling the fleeting moments of dusk. His colorful and chaotic shapes adorn a denim jacket, baggy trousers, and a shirt, among other garments. The Spring Summer 2024 Études fashion show takes place on a rooftop parking lot in the 18th arrondissement of Paris, at the foot of Montmartre, with a magnificent view of the cityscape. With a live performance by DJ and producer of techno music The Hacker, the show creates the ideal ambiance for showcasing the captivating collection.

Music by The Hacker

Styling by Georgia Pendlebury

Jewels by Transe Paris

Shoes by La Botte Gardiane